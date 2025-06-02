Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) COO Buys $277,766.60 in Stock

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) COO James Flanigan II bought 10,940 shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.39 per share, with a total value of $277,766.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 980,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,885,500.70. This trade represents a 1.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 0.7%

BDL opened at $27.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $51.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.68. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.79% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

