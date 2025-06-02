Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,045 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after buying an additional 133,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after buying an additional 44,777 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after buying an additional 171,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after buying an additional 164,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,782,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $35,645.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,941.65. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

