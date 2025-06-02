Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Stock Performance

Gannett stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Insider Activity at Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,134,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,187,846.50. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

