GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

GMYTF stock opened at C$58.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.35. GMO Payment Gateway has a 52 week low of C$56.60 and a 52 week high of C$58.35.

Get GMO Payment Gateway alerts:

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.