GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
GMYTF stock opened at C$58.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.35. GMO Payment Gateway has a 52 week low of C$56.60 and a 52 week high of C$58.35.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
