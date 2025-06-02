GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,285 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,240,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 333,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 243,778 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

GoldMining Price Performance

Shares of GLDG opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79. GoldMining Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.07.

GoldMining Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

