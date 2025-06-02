Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Granite Ridge Resources worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Grey Rock Energy Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth $357,018,000. Spider Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Spider Management Company LLC now owns 4,951,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 872,282 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 3,325,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after acquiring an additional 697,823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 4,637.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 471,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 454,071 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Granite Ridge Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 18,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $101,298.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 151,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,976.85. This represents a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $110,071. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $738.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Granite Ridge Resources Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

