Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Major Shareholder Sells $553,729,976.62 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM opened at $36.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 840.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HESM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

