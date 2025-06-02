Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Major Shareholder Sells $553,729,976.62 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESMGet Free Report) major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM opened at $36.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 840.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HESM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

