Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $859,324.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 805,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,755,039.74. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $798,976.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,468.91. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,367 shares of company stock worth $25,227,888 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 8.3%

NYSE:HIMS opened at $56.74 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.