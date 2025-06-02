Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

In other Humacyte news, CFO Dale A. Sander purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,393.24. The trade was a 121.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.68 on Monday. Humacyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $415.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

