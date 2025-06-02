Insider Buying: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CAO Acquires $403,346.52 in Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 18,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $403,346.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,346.52. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Mayrhofer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Chris Mayrhofer bought 5,048 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $111,005.52.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $17,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,601 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 184,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,564,000 after buying an additional 182,353 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

