Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$313,824.50 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.76 per share, with a total value of C$313,824.50.
Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 15th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.63 per share, with a total value of C$318,169.00.
- On Monday, May 12th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.98 per share, with a total value of C$314,917.00.
- On Friday, May 9th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.82 per share, with a total value of C$314,097.50.
- On Friday, March 14th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.25 per share, with a total value of C$160,612.50.
- On Friday, March 7th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.30 per share, with a total value of C$158,252.50.
Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$62.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.04. The firm has a market cap of C$23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$55.27 and a 52 week high of C$70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.72.
Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.
