Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$313,824.50 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2025

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOUGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.76 per share, with a total value of C$313,824.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 15th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.63 per share, with a total value of C$318,169.00.
  • On Monday, May 12th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.98 per share, with a total value of C$314,917.00.
  • On Friday, May 9th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.82 per share, with a total value of C$314,097.50.
  • On Friday, March 14th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.25 per share, with a total value of C$160,612.50.
  • On Friday, March 7th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.30 per share, with a total value of C$158,252.50.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$62.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.04. The firm has a market cap of C$23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$55.27 and a 52 week high of C$70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tourmaline Oil

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.