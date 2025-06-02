Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells 3,086 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.54, for a total value of $1,001,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,009,300. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carvana stock opened at $326.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $327.75. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

