Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $10,400,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 32,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $10,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,087 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,840. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carvana Stock Up 2.3%
CVNA stock opened at $326.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $327.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.09.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.