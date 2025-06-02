Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $10,400,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel J. Gill sold 32,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $10,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,087 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,840. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Up 2.3%

CVNA stock opened at $326.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $327.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

