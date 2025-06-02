Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Chairman Sells $249,912.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $249,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 377,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,351.32. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $36.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.73. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $43.88.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 136.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4,556.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

