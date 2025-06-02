Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $5,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,319,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,418,779.56. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 17th, Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $18,640,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

