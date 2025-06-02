Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 5,329 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,329 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$277.47, for a total transaction of C$1,478,612.05.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.12, for a total transaction of C$2,671,248.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$260.07, for a total transaction of C$2,600,739.00.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00.

George Weston Price Performance

TSE WN opened at C$278.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$257.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$237.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$186.22 and a 12-month high of C$279.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WN. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$251.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$256.00 to C$308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$282.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on George Weston

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.