Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 5,329 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,329 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$277.47, for a total transaction of C$1,478,612.05.
Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.12, for a total transaction of C$2,671,248.00.
- On Thursday, May 15th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$260.07, for a total transaction of C$2,600,739.00.
- On Tuesday, May 6th, Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$267.91, for a total transaction of C$5,358,136.00.
George Weston Price Performance
TSE WN opened at C$278.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$257.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$237.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$186.22 and a 12-month high of C$279.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
