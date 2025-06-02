Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$597,360.23 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$277.71, for a total value of C$597,360.23.

George Weston Trading Up 0.8%

WN opened at C$278.08 on Monday. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$186.22 and a one year high of C$279.06. The company has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$257.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$237.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WN. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$241.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on George Weston from C$268.00 to C$296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on George Weston from C$251.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$264.00 to C$284.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$256.00 to C$308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$282.42.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

