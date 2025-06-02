Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells 15,472 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 15,472 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $673,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,067.84. This trade represents a 21.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.3%

HMN stock opened at $43.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 806.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

