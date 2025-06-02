Insider Selling: Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Major Shareholder Sells 18,543 Shares of Stock

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jermoluk Founders Fund I. Clark sold 18,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $929,560.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,302,702.94. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE IBTA opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.13. Ibotta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.84.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ibotta declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ibotta by 299.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 704,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 528,147 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Ibotta by 48.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 499,556 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ibotta by 68.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,458,000 after acquiring an additional 429,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Ibotta by 67.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,043,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 419,516 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ibotta by 2,500.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 321,600 shares during the period.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

