Insider Selling: Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Sells C$1,314,782.78 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Snowden sold 37,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.15, for a total transaction of C$1,314,782.78.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.7%

TSE JWEL opened at C$35.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.23. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52 week low of C$26.00 and a 52 week high of C$38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of branded natural health products, including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The company operates in two segments: The Jamieson brands and The Strategic Partners. The majority of its revenue comes from the Jamieson brand segment.

