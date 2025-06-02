Insider Selling: MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Senior Officer Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Snarch sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total transaction of C$507,600.00.

MDA Space Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$27.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA Space Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.44 and a 1 year high of C$30.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

About MDA Space

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

