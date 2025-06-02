Insider Selling: MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Senior Officer Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Snarch sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.20, for a total transaction of C$507,600.00.
MDA Space Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$27.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA Space Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.44 and a 1 year high of C$30.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on MDA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$28.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.
About MDA Space
MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MDA Space
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.