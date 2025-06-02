Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,256,639.68 in Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sicpower, Llc sold 484,619 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $3,256,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,390,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,901,082.24. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sicpower, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

On Wednesday, May 28th, Sicpower, Llc sold 8,500 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $55,505.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 5.6%

NVTS opened at $5.09 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $976.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.