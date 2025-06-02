Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 12,866 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider A Brent King sold 12,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,158,197.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,899.04. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A Brent King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $984,813.76.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,625,000 after buying an additional 2,371,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $164,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,187,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $407,922,000 after buying an additional 1,503,703 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,406,080 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 1,135,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $69,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on Performance Food Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

