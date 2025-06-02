Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $735,704.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,897.84. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
