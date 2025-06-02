Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $735,704.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,897.84. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.08.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

