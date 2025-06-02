Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Sells 31,152 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) President Jeff Dyke sold 31,152 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,182,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 605,969 shares in the company, valued at $42,448,128.45. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Jeff Dyke sold 1,838 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $128,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Jeff Dyke sold 16,434 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,150,873.02.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 1.1%

SAH opened at $69.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.