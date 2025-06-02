Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Sells 20,270 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Konat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Nicholas Konat sold 11,283 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total value of $1,614,935.79.

On Thursday, March 20th, Nicholas Konat sold 531 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $74,037.33.

On Monday, March 17th, Nicholas Konat sold 8,755 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $1,203,112.10.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $173.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average of $151.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

