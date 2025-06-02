Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells $784,210.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director James L. Bierman sold 4,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $784,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,070. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of THC stock opened at $168.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $5,892,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

