Insider Selling: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) EVP Sells $1,165,216.00 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) EVP Scarlett May sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,165,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,289.44. This trade represents a 47.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,401,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

