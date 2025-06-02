Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Sells $9,707,143.68 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $277.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $294,755,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,694,000 after buying an additional 907,266 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

