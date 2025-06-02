Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CFO Sells $5,547,815.28 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.47 and its 200 day moving average is $253.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $294,755,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after buying an additional 907,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
