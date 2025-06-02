Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells 15,180 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. This represents a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $277.65.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,755,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.