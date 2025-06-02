Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells 36,199 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $275.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $277.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

