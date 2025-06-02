Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insider Sells $6,419,275.62 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $277.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

