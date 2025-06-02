Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Sells $1,107,371.08 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) SVP Paul E. Munson sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.29, for a total transaction of $1,107,371.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $200,868.15. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $277.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.47 and its 200-day moving average is $253.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

