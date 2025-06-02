Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.98, for a total value of $1,079,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,791,809.66. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Woodward Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $216.83 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $220.05. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.62.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $2,137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $232.00 price target on Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.