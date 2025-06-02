Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) VP Sells $392,206.36 in Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Poppens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, James Poppens sold 526 shares of Interface stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $10,583.12.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $19.99 on Monday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $297.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Interface

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

