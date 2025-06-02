Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $19,293,708.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total transaction of $19,293,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,291. This trade represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $752.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $761.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $630.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price target (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 target price (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,988,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,248,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,244,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

