Intuitive Machines (LUNR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR):

5/22/2025 – Intuitive Machines is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Intuitive Machines was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $21.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2025 – Intuitive Machines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $11.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,948,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,286,692.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $292,255.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,628.32. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,090 shares of company stock worth $3,106,565. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

