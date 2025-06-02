Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,801,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,349,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 921,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. The trade was a 42.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

