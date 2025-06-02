iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 14,143.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,514,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,068,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,496,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $203.36 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.45.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

