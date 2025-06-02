JDM Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JDM Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

