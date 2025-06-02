Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 94,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kopin by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,726,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 408,396 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Kopin by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 562,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 328,713 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KOPN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.56.

KOPN stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $216.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

