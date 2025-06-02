Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,200 TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURA opened at $3.11 on Monday. TuHURA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

