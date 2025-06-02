Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of eHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 183,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on eHealth from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

eHealth Trading Down 5.3%

EHTH opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.11. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.46 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Profile

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.