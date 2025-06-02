Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 144,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000.

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $8.48 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

