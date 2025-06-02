Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 253.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRS stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.