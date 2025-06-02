Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $135,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.99. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,795.68. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carladenise Armbrister Edwards sold 200,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,349.47. This represents a 42.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

