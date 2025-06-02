Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $136,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.5%
NYSE FSCO opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.23.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
FS Credit Opportunities Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.