Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $136,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSCO opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

