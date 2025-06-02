Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $88,000 in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBS. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,634,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,446.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 813,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 486,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 430,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 271,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Down 1.1%

Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $316.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Insider Activity at Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

In related news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,171.25. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

