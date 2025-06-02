Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $90,000 in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,117 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,808,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 3,041,058 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 6,171,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 526,495 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,371,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,586,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 457,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOSS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

